Qualtrics uses AI to accelerate market research

Qualtrics has announced new AI tools for market research. With synthetic consumer panels, organizations can quickly test how consumers respond to questions without conducting traditional field research. A new Research Hub platform makes previously conducted research searchable. The panels are now available for the U.S. market and will be expanded in 2026.

Qualtrics made the announcements during its annual X4 Experience Management Summit in Seattle. The announcements address two key challenges. First, the slow conversion of customer feedback into decisions, and second, the difficulty of retrieving previously conducted research.

Central to this is the introduction of synthetic consumer panels for the U.S. market. Using a custom-trained LLM, organizations can simulate how consumers respond to research questions. This model is built on a foundation of over 200 million international respondents. According to the company, this delivers up to twelve times greater accuracy than general language models.

Brad Anderson, president of products at Qualtrics, emphasized why this is necessary. He estimates that only about 2 percent of the feedback companies receive actually leads to action. Not because its importance is underestimated, but because humans lack the capacity to process all the information. Large consumer-focused companies receive tens of millions of customer responses annually. The panels can also be used alongside traditional research as a validation tool.

Research Hub makes past research searchable

In addition to the panels, Qualtrics has introduced the Research Hub. This tool creates a searchable knowledge base of previously conducted research. Teams can ask questions about their research history and receive summarized answers and recommendations in return. This prevents duplicate work and ensures that valuable insights, scattered across departments, are not lost. Finally, Qualtrics is also expanding its existing AI features to summarize findings and connect studies.

For now, the synthetic panels are only available to the U.S. public. In the first half of 2026, Qualtrics plans to expand to the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among other markets.

The company has been strengthening its position in market research for some time. In October 2025, Qualtrics acquired Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 billion, further expanding the company’s AI capabilities. Qualtrics emphasizes that ensuring methodological reliability of results remains a prerequisite for deploying AI tools in market research.