SAS introduces custom AI Agents: from factory floor to finance

At its annual SAS Innovate conference, SAS is presenting a series of new AI agents and industry accelerators. The flagship product is the SAS Supply Chain Agent, which continuously automates supply and operations planning.

Most organizations perform supply and operations planning (S&OP) at most once a month. It is a labor-intensive process in which employees from multiple departments spend days working in spreadsheets to plan inventory management for the next six to twelve months. SAS wants to break that pattern.

At SAS Innovate, the company’s annual data and AI conference, SAS announced the SAS Supply Chain Agent. The agent is available in private preview and will soon roll out to enterprises worldwide. It is one of the new additions to the portfolio of industry accelerators that SAS is funding through its previously announced $1 billion investment in industry-specific AI solutions.

Continuous planning instead of once a month

The SAS Supply Chain Agent continuously works to balance demand, supply, and operations. Users can simulate scenarios—such as a 15 percent drop in demand—and receive step-by-step explanations of how the agent arrives at its recommendations. This makes the system transparent. Through a chat interface, employees can ask questions and investigate bottlenecks at any time, even outside the normal planning period.

Last year at Innovate, the company launched a series of ready-to-use industry models, including ones for supply chain optimization, fraud detection, and the public sector.

More than supply chain: fraud, security, and digital twins

In addition to the Supply Chain Agent, SAS is showcasing a broader portfolio. Digital twin technology, which recreates industrial environments in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, was presented at SAS Innovate 2025. A medical device manufacturer is now using the technology to identify and resolve bottlenecks in the sterilization process.

SAS Worker Safety combines digital twins, synthetic data, and computer vision to monitor worker safety. Once trained, the models are deployed on camera systems within factories to provide real-time alerts when protective equipment is worn incorrectly.

For the financial sector, SAS Fraud Decisioning for Payments offers real-time fraud detection. The models are trained on data from major international financial institutions, covering a wide range of fraud types, including credit card, ATM, and digital wallet fraud.

“When organizations are left stitching together ad-hoc AI frameworks and experiments, they often fail to achieve the competitive edge they’re looking for when they invest in AI,” says Manisha Khanna, Global Market Strategy Lead for Applied AI at SAS. The company positions its industry accelerators as an alternative: production-ready agents and models that work on data customers already have in-house.