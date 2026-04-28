NetSuite Adopts Open Standard for ERP Customization with AI Agents

NetSuite announced new SuiteCloud Agent Skills at SuiteConnect San Francisco. This makes NetSuite the first ERP platform to support the open standard from agentskills.io. The new skills enable developers to build NetSuite customizations faster and more securely using AI coding assistants.

By adopting the open standard from agentskills.io, Oracle NetSuite is choosing openness, but above all clarity. Working with an open standard makes it much clearer for developers and for all AI assistants supporting them how the code should be written and what requirements it must meet. Customizing software and keeping customizations functional and up-to-date can sometimes be a pain point. This is no different for customers running customizations in SuiteCloud. NetSuite innovates and evolves as a platform, so the customizations must continue to work. This can be a time-consuming and error-prone process for customers and partners.

By opting for an open standard, it becomes much clearer how AI agents work on the NetSuite platform, what the common patterns are, and which best practices apply. This reduces the likelihood of issues with future updates. AI models are still very much under development, so the possibility that NetSuite will switch models in the future is not out of the question. With this standard, you have the guarantee that NetSuite, regardless of which model is used, will always ensure that this standard for agents is supported.

The new skills are available via GitHub and work with more than 25 AI coding platforms. With this, NetSuite positions itself as the first ERP player in the agentskills.io ecosystem.

What exactly are these skills?

With this announcement, NetSuite is introducing six specific skills, each focused on a specific part of the SuiteCloud development process:

The User Interface Framework References Skill provides exact specifications for over 60 interface components and offers insights into common mistakes, so developers don’t have to do costly rework.

The Permissions References Skill provides a curated catalog of no fewer than 684 permission codes. That may sound like a minor detail, but in practice, choosing the wrong permission is a classic source of security issues and deployment errors.

The SuiteScript References Skill helps you look up the correct field IDs, names, and data types without having to manually dig through the documentation. A skill that saves a lot of time.

The Documentation Practices Skill automatically generates README, ARCHITECTURE, and API files based on code analysis.

The OWASP Security Reference Skill adds NetSuite-specific security guidelines as code is written.

The SuiteScript Conversion Skill is perhaps the most practical of the bunch. It migrates legacy v1.0 scripts to v2.1 by creating API mappings, restructuring entry points, and generating a validation report. The company claims this reduces migration times from days to hours.

Availability

The User Interface Framework References Skill and the Permissions References Skill are already available to customers worldwide. The remaining four skills will be rolled out soon via GitHub.

It’s positive that NetSuite is opting for an open standard rather than a proprietary approach. This increases the likelihood that the ecosystem around agentskills.io will actually take off. Whether the skills actually deliver the promised time savings in daily practice is something customers and partners will have to discover in the coming months. Either way, we’re positive about more standards around AI. It gives organizations the flexibility to switch platforms or vendors in the future without having to rebuild everything from scratch.

Also read: NetSuite Next: What Does the Future Hold for NetSuite?