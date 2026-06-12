VS Code 1.124: Autopilot enabled by default, smarter agents

Visual Studio Code 1.124 enables Autopilot by default for all users, adds background processing for agent sessions, and significantly improves navigation between sessions. The integrated browser now also includes browser history.

Autopilot is the permission layer that allows agents to run tools independently, modify files, and handle tasks without requiring user approval at every step. Organizations can manage this centrally via the chat.tools.global.autoApprove setting . Individual users set their own default via chat.permissions.default .

Microsoft notes that determining when a task is truly complete is one of the most challenging tasks for an autonomous agent. Stopping too early results in incomplete work; continuing too long wastes tokens and time. With Advanced Autopilot, Microsoft addresses this issue. Instead of fixed rules, a small utility model reads the chat transcript and decides whether the task is complete. The goal Autopilot is pursuing appears as a tooltip above the chat. For security, Autopilot automatically stops after a maximum of three iterations. The feature is enabled via chat.autopilot.advanced.enabled .

Work faster with multiple sessions

Those who work with multiple agent sessions simultaneously benefit from two concrete improvements. First, background sending: press Alt+Enter to start a new session in the background while continuing with the next request. The input resets immediately but retains context, such as the selected model.

Second, there are expanded navigation options. Press Ctrl+R to open a searchable session selector. Ctrl+Tab and Ctrl+Shift+Tab cycle through previously visited sessions, and Ctrl+1 through Ctrl+9 jump directly to a session at that position. When reloading or reopening the Agents window, the full layout is automatically restored, including open sessions, order, and pinned status.

There’s news for enterprise users as well. Administrators can now centrally determine which Copilot plugins and plugin marketplaces are available via a shared policy settings file. Plugins blocked by policy remain visible but appear as disabled.

Tip: VS Code now maintains AI context across devices