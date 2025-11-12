Microsoft releases .NET 10 and Visual Studio 2026

Microsoft has released version 10 of the .NET Framework and Visual Studio 2026. Both are available immediately and offer bug fixes as well as new features for developers. The releases focus on performance, AI integration, and a revamped user experience.

.NET 10 offers better support for AI. A new Agent Framework should make it easier to work with multiple AI models simultaneously. The framework should also deliver faster performance.

Agent Framework

The new Microsoft Agent Framework combines two existing tools, Semantic Kernel and AutoGen, into a single framework. This allows developers to build AI systems in which multiple agents work together or perform tasks in sequence. The framework offers different working methods. Agents can work in parallel, transfer tasks to each other, or collaborate through conversation. A manager can also coordinate a team of specialized agents.

Developers can get started quickly with a new template for ASP.NET Core. This creates a Web API that hosts agents and makes them available via HTTP endpoints. A test environment is also included for testing and visualizing agents.

Post-quantum

In addition, there is improved support for post-quantum encryption, designed to be resistant to quantum computers. More vendors are adding this lately, as evidenced by the updates Red Hat announced yesterday around OpenShift 4.20. This is an LTS release that Microsoft will support for three years.

Microsoft is positioning Visual Studio 2026 as the first Intelligent Developer Environment. This gives IDE (Integrated Developer Environment) a new meaning. AI-driven tools help with debugging, performance profiling, and modernizing applications in this new framework. New C# and C++ agents have also been added to assist developers.

Speed and stability first

Some of the improvements in Visual Studio 2026 are also quite basic. For example, it now loads significantly faster than its predecessor. For large projects, hangs have been reduced by more than 50 percent. The IDE responds more smoothly, even when loading third-party solutions. Microsoft claims that 5,000 bugs have been fixed and 300 feature requests have been granted.

The new version is now available to subscribers. A standalone version will be made available on December 1. The number of testers for this version was larger than for previous releases.

New architecture

An important change is the decoupling of the IDE and build tools. Previously, .NET and C++ compilers were linked to the Visual Studio version. Now developers can update the IDE without impacting their toolchains.

Monthly updates with new features and bug fixes are now also available in limited form. For early access to new features, there is the Insiders Channel. This can be installed alongside the stable version.

Compatibility with Visual Studio 2022 is maintained. Projects and extensions work directly in the new environment. More than 4,000 extensions from the previous version are compatible.

Modernization simplified

GitHub Copilot helps with upgrading to .NET 10 and the latest C++ build tools. The tool guides the process and ensures that developers can quickly benefit from performance improvements.

The new C++ capabilities of GitHub Copilot are available in a private preview. For subscribers, the license activates automatically upon login. Standalone licenses will be available from December 1 via the Microsoft Store.