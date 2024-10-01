Nvidia challenger Cerebras goes public

Cerebras is officially going for an IPO in New York. The chip manufacturer and challenger to Nvidia recently submitted an official announcement to the US stock market regulator for this purpose. The price of a share of CBRS is still unknown.

Cerebras’ IPO had been in the air for some time but is now official. In the official announcement to the SEC, the chip manufacturer indicates that it is issuing so-called Class A shares. The amount of shares and the price are still unknown.

Citigroup, Barclays, UBS Investment, Wells Fargo Securities, and Mizuho are assisting the chipmaker in its IPO.

Challenger of Nvidia

Cerebras develops processors for training AI models and inference. It also offers AI systems for running these processors and processing the necessary data.

The chip manufacturer is often seen as a major competitor to the GPUs of market leader Nvidia. For example, it claims to offer the world’s fastest AI chip, the Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE-3).

To do so, this AI chip features as many as 4 trillion transistors, 900,000 cores, and 125 Petaflop of AI compute in a hefty machine. Users can link a total of 2,048 of these WSE-3 engines together, which should eventually yield 256 Exaflop of computing power.

For this amount of computing power, Nvidia would have to link tens of thousands of its recent Blackwell GPUs together.

Caveats though

The IPO is not a guaranteed succes. Cerebras includes a caveat about market conditions in its announcement. As a result, the chipmaker cannot guarantee whether the offering, share size, and other conditions will be fulfilled.

The chipmaker also announced its 2023 figures during the IPO announcement. Last year, Cerebras posted total sales of $78.74 million (70.91 million euros). In 2022, this figure was almost three times lower: $24.62 million.

