Netflix accuses VMware of patent infringement

Netflix has filed a lawsuit against Broadcom. According to the streaming service, VMware infringes on virtual machine patents.

Netflix claims to have found infringements of five patents by VMware, a subsidiary of Broadcom. One of the infringements is said to have been known to VMware since 2012. Despite this knowledge, the streaming service argues that the company continues to commit infringements.

The other four infringements are now named in the official indictment for the first time. Each of the allegations deals with infringements of virtual machine patents.

The lawsuit will be fought before a U.S. judge. The case is scheduled for June.

Enduring discussion

This is not the first lawsuit the two sides have filed against each other. Both companies have been making efforts to sue the other since 2018. VMware previously accused Netflix of infringing on patents regarding video streaming technology. A suit was then also made in the United States, as well as in the Netherlands and Germany.

