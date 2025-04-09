AI deals Google and Microsoft AI questioned

Two Democratic US senators asked Microsoft and Google for information about their collaboration in cloud computing with companies that develop artificial intelligence.

The representatives expressed concern that these collaborations could hinder competition in this innovative sector. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon, respectively the highest ranking Democrats on the Senate Banking and Finance Committees, asked Google to provide details about its collaboration with AI startup Anthropic. Microsoft, in turn, was asked for information about its collaboration with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

The senators said they were concerned that corporate collaborations within the AI sector discourage competition, circumvent competition laws and lead to fewer choices and higher prices for companies and consumers using AI tools. Company spokespeople did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Investigation into exclusive rights

The senators are using the letters to find out how much the AI companies paid to the cloud providers. They also want to know if the agreements give Microsoft and Google exclusive rights to license AI models and if the tech giants have plans to take over their AI partners.

In January, before President Donald Trump took office, the American Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a report following an investigation into collaborations between Microsoft and OpenAI, Amazon and Anthropic and Google and Anthropic. However, no specific information about the companies was made public.

Concerns about cloud companies taking over AI partners

The report suggested that a cloud provider could take over its AI partner. It also suggested that at least one AI company had informed its cloud provider in advance of important decisions.

According to the FTC, at least one agreement stipulated that the AI company may not release new models independently without first making them available through the cloud provider.