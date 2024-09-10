CAST AI introduces KSPM for detecting Kubernetes security threats

The new Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) solution scans Kubernetes clusters for misconfigurations, image vulnerabilities, and compliance issues.

With the addition, CAST AI further expands its platform for automating Kubernetes tasks. Enterprises use the platform to customize workloads, optimize cloud and Kubernetes costs, and increase security levels. According to CAST AI, automation is crucial because there is a gap between traditional cloud security workloads and the increasing demand for Kubernetes environments.

KSPM wants to differentiate itself from existing tools, which often focus on prioritizing alerts, after which security engineers manually assess and address threats. CAST AI takes a different approach by automating threat recovery.

Kubernetes Security Posture Management is a lightweight, out-of-the-box application that integrates with existing permission models. This allows CAST AI users to deploy the solution without additional security reviews.

Automation platform expansion

“In our Series B funding announcement last November, we committed to expanding our platform’s capabilities and automating even more aspects of Kubernetes management. The launch of our new Kubernetes Security Posture Management solution is a clear example of delivering on that promise,” said Laurent Gil, CAST AI co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “What sets this product apart is its evolution from passive monitoring to active defense, with the ability to automatically remediate threats in real-time.”

