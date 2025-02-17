Google turns on AI-driven security by default within Chrome

Google, within Chrome’s security settings, has now provided end users with AI support by default. This will better protect them from dangerous websites, downloads and extensions.

For years, Google has had the option of ‘ Enhanced protection’ for its Chrome browser security settings. This should already protect users well against threats. Recently, this feature has been provided with AI, giving end users enhanced and real-time protection against dangerous content.

Functioning of security option with AI

The new AI-powered browser security provides alerts about dangerous sites, including sites that Google has not mapped. This was made possible by analyzing more data from websites than the default security option did. For that matter, users can still ignore warnings.

In addition, Google Chrome’s enhanced security option offers users expanded scans for suspicious downloads, improved security for both end users and other Internet users, and alerts for passwords discovered in data breaches.

Certain browsing data is sent to Google Safe Browsing for the enhanced protection option. This includes the URLs of websites visited, a small portion of page content, downloads, extension activity, and system information. It then checks whether the data is potentially harmful.

When an end user is logged in, Google links this data to the relevant Google account to protect Google services, such as improving Gmail security after a security incident.

No privacy statements

According to Google, end users are unaffected by enhanced AI-driven security on their devices. They do not become slower as a result. No statements are made about the privacy of using this security option in Google Chrome.

The “Optimized Security” option with AI support is now available directly in Google Chrome. This option is off by default, but users can check it via the browser’s settings menu for Windows, Android, and iOS.

