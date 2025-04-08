From now on, the Netherlands will screen researchers and students for risks

The government will first screen researchers and master’s students who want to work in the Netherlands with knowledge or technology sensitive to national security. This is stated in the new screening knowledge security bill, which has been offered for internet consultation.

The proposal stems from the coalition agreement of the Schoof cabinet. Minister Bruins of Education, Culture, and Science is submitting it together with Minister Van Weel of Justice and Security and with the approval of Minister Beljaarts of Economic Affairs.

Preserving the open nature of science

According to Bruins, knowledge must be protected. “Knowledge is power, and so we must protect it.” He argues that it is essential to screen people who want access to crucial knowledge carefully. “That way we prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands.” Bruins emphasizes that he carries out the procedure in close cooperation with knowledge institutions. This is to both strengthen security and preserve the open, international character of Dutch science. He calls the latter crucial.

International cooperation must remain possible

The bill describes which areas of knowledge and technology pose risks to national security. These include artificial intelligence, nuclear technology, quantum technology, biotechnology and microchips, and other technologies that can be used for military purposes.

Universities, colleges, and other research institutes such as TNO will soon have to identify where such knowledge is being used within their organization. This will differ per institute and even per project or laboratory, preventing unnecessary screenings. Bruins: “International cooperation between scientists remains of great importance and must remain possible.”

Once the law is in force, every new researcher or (master’s) student who wants to work with sensitive knowledge must first undergo a screening. This screening is a customized risk assessment. Justis, the screening authority of the Ministry of Justice and Security, will carry out the screenings. Justis is currently conducting an implementation test to determine whether it can take on this task and what is needed to do so. It is expected that some eight thousand screenings will take place each year. The cabinet emphasizes that the feasibility of the law is of great importance.

Foreign powers are eyeing the knowledge

Although knowledge institutes have taken extra measures in recent years to protect their knowledge and take a more critical look at international cooperation, this appears not enough. Minister Van Weel states that foreign powers are increasingly actively searching for Dutch technological knowledge, for example to improve weapons systems or strengthen geopolitical power. According to him, this also happens through researchers and students who come to the Netherlands or are pressured to share information. “That is why it is necessary to first look at who gets access to the most sensitive knowledge and technology. That way, knowledge institutions become more resilient to external threats.” In the current geopolitical context, Bruins believes this is of great importance.

The internet consultation allows interested parties to give their opinion on the bill so that it can be further refined. The proposal will then be submitted to the Council of State and then debated in parliament. The cabinet hopes that the law will come into effect in mid-2027, provided it proves workable.