Cohesity strengthens collaboration with Google Cloud for security

Cohesity and Google Cloud will collaborate more closely to protect organizations against cyber threats. The new solutions will help companies detect threats earlier, respond more effectively to incidents, and recover data more quickly after attacks.

An important innovation is the integration of Google Threat Intelligence into Cohesity Data Cloud. This service is supported by hundreds of global threat experts who monitor threat actors worldwide. In addition, the service draws on insights from more than 1,100 incident investigations per year.

This means users can detect new threats faster in their backup data. This significantly improves Cohesity’s existing threat detection and incident response capabilities, helping organizations identify and mitigate potential threats.

Joint incident response with Mandiant

Another component of the improved collaboration is the collaboration for incident response. The Cohesity Cyber Events Response Team and the Google Mandiant incident response teams can now work together to provide a comprehensive response to incidents.

In the event of an incident, Mandiant can use Cohesity data to accelerate the containment, investigation and mitigation of an attack. At the same time, Cohesity secures the backup infrastructure and helps to carry out a reliable recovery. This joint approach enables customers to minimize business downtime during incidents.

Improving data insights with AI

In addition to stronger security, organizations also gain new tools to use their data better. The integration of Cohesity Data Cloud with Google Agentspace introduces Cohesity Gaia as an AI agent in Google Agentspace. This allows data to be analyzed faster and provides more accurate answers to questions.

Secure data APIs allow customers to search company data, regardless of where it is stored. This enables more efficient searching and reduces costs, management effort and risks. The integration of Cohesity Gaia with Google Agentspace gives customers access to advanced reasoning capabilities, powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini models.

Tip: Cohesity buys Veritas unit for nearly 3 billion dollars