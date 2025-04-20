The Techzine Perspective: Google Cloud puts all it’s eggs in the AI basket

We attended the Google Cloud Next summit to learn what Google Cloud is doing for organizations to become the hyperscaler of choice. Google is doing major investments in AI. They are building their own inferencing chips, developing their own models with Gemini 2.5 Pro, and giving the open-source community the Agent2Agent protocol.

In this Techzine Perspective we talk about our experience during the Google Cloud event. We also share what we thought was of major significance.

Of course, Google wants to be the hyperscaler of choice. However, they also realize that ship has sailed. Google Cloud believes in the hybrid multi cloud world, where organizations will mix on-premises with multiple hyperscalers.

Google Cloud sees opportunities to differentiate from other cloud players with its AI strategy. It’s going all in on AI. They are developing so much AI, it’s hard to keep up. They are definitely in the lead on AI if we are comparing hyperscalers.

Google Deepmind and the Wizard of Oz

All the investments in Google Deepmind over the years are definitely paying off. What also struck us as a smart move is the project they are doing with the Sphere and Warner Bros. Google has put several of their brightest AI minds (engineers) on the project to remake the movie the Wizard of Oz from 1939. These engineers are developing AI models for things that sound and are seen as impossible to do.

The movie from 1939 is in black and white and recorded in a 4:3 aspect ratio. They use AI models to clear up the pictures, remove artifacts, and add color to the film. The film is also enlarged to 16k so it can be shown in the Sphere theater in Las Vegas. The Sphere is a massive immersive theater and concert hall.

Out painting

It means that things that were happening off screen in the original movie now happen on screen. For example, they had a character move from position A to position B in a timeframe of twenty seconds. This movement happened off screen in the original movie but in the next version on screen. They call this out painting. The AI models are painting these scenes that used to be off screen. This was a massive challenge for the engineers to get right. Not only from a technical perspective but also from a creative perspective. The art directors from Warner Bros had to sign off on these new scenes as well. The new version of the movie will be shown in the Sphere starting August 2025. They are currently using more than 20 AI models to create the movie. Maybe more when the movie is finished. All the newly created AI models, for example, the out painting one, will become available on Vertex AI on Google Cloud.

AI agents

The AI strategy of Google Cloud goes much further than the Wizard of Oz. There are huge investments in AI Agents. Google came up with the Agent2Agent protocol. This protocol allows AI Agents from different vendors to communicate with each other and work together to achieve a goal. For example, AI Agents from Google, Atlassian, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Workday can work together.

To learn more what the video above in which her give our perspective on Google Cloud Next 2025.

