SAS dives deeper into synthetic data with Hazy acquisition

Hazy software offers SAS users new opportunities for experimentation and scenario modeling.

SAS has long been betting on synthetic data to support generative AI. Synthetic data mimics the real world without actually using privately identifiable or confidential information. This allows the data to still be used for model training, improving model accuracy.

“Analysts predict that by 2026, 75% of companies will use generative AI to create synthetic customer data, up from less than 5% in 2023,” said CTO Bryan Harris. “Synthetic data enables customers to innovate and conduct deep research, while overcoming data availability, accessibility and quality challenges.”

Hazy’s software will be integrated into SAS Data Maker, which allows users to simulate future scenarios. This gives them access to rich, synthetic datasets that were previously unavailable. This synthetic data can be generated quickly, speeding up the model development cycle.

SAS expects the first preview of Hazy within Data Maker to be available in early 2025. It is not known how much SAS is paying for Hazy.

