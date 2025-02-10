CEOs embrace AI, but knowledge gap threatens strategic decisions

Although 97 percent of CEOs plan to integrate AI into their business operations, only 1.7 percent feel fully prepared for this transition.

That’s according to new research from Cisco. The adoption of AI technology is not without its challenges. Lack of knowledge and infrastructure challenges particularly hinder progress. Seventy percent of CEOs are concerned about losing competitive advantage due to a lack of knowledge or network infrastructure. They fear the knowledge gap prevents decision-making in management.

The concerns are not unfounded. More than half of CEOs surveyed indicate that underinvestment in technology is already leading to missed opportunities. This is consistent with the trend where companies that invest in AI are reaping significant benefits.

Focus on security and infrastructure

Gains can be seen in this area with the support of IT professionals and trusted partners. They help management plan to strengthen people, modernize infrastructure, and increase security levels.

In addition to knowledge building, CEOs focus on strengthening cybersecurity and modernizing infrastructure. This fits with expert warnings about the security risks of AI deployments. As many as 96 percent of CEOs are therefore seeking support from trusted partners to future-proof their networks for AI.

