Cybersecurity, AI, and analytics dominate the future of the video surveillance industry

Cybersecurity, AI, and analytics are emerging as the most influential trends in the video surveillance industry. Both end customers and partners consider these technological developments crucial to their business operations. No less than 62 percent of partners identify AI and generative AI as one of the most significant trends for the future.

This is according to a survey by Axis Communications. Although both groups identify the same trends, there are differences in priorities. For end customers, cybersecurity, risk, and privacy are at the top, with 61 percent of respondents considering this a critical factor. For partners, cybersecurity and AI and generative AI are tied for first place, both at 62 percent.

It is striking that the survey shows a clear link between these trends. They influence each other and are closely intertwined. Professionals in the sector do not see the trends as isolated developments, but as interconnected factors that shape the future of video surveillance.

Management perspective on AI

Senior management at partner companies appears to be particularly enthusiastic about AI’s potential, particularly generative AI. No less than 66 percent of executives cite this as the most important trend that will influence their company in the near future.

Management’s focus on AI contrasts slightly with the overall partner figures, where AI is tied for first place at 62 percent. However, cybersecurity, risk, and privacy also remain important at the management level, with 61 percent of senior executives considering these factors crucial. Analytics and actionable insights round out the top three, with 56 percent of senior management identifying this trend as important.

Different priorities among end customers

End customers in the video surveillance industry differ slightly in their priorities. For them, cybersecurity, risk, and privacy are clearly in first place with 61 percent. Analytics and actionable insights come in second with 36 percent, followed by AI and generative AI in third place with 34 percent. These differences in priorities between partners and end customers may be important for suppliers to consider in their strategic decisions.

