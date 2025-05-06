Axis launches D4200-VE alarm speaker that combines sound, light, and communication

Axis introduces the AXIS D4200-VE Network Strobe Speaker, an all-in-one alarm device for both indoor and outdoor use. The speaker combines bright light signals with powerful sound and two-way communication, enabling rapid alerts and direct communication in emergency situations or security incidents.

The combination of audiovisual warning devices allows users to respond quickly to a variety of situations, from unwanted visitors to emergencies that require immediate communication. The AXIS D4200-VE is designed to integrate seamlessly with other security systems and offers both automatic and manual control of alarm signals.

Flexible alarm functions with personalization

The D4200-VE stands out for its customization options. Users can choose from nine different LED colors and various light patterns to personalize the alarm display. The device also has various audio functions, such as playing pre-recorded messages or communicating live via the two-way audio functionality.

Thanks to integration with AXIS Audio Manager, administrators can centrally manage all speakers and audio devices. This makes it possible to set up zones and schedule messages in advance, ensuring a fast and effective warning system in different parts of a building or site.

An interesting addition is AXIS Audio Analytics, which allows the speaker itself to recognize sounds such as glass breaking or shouting and automatically activate an alarm without the intervention of a security guard.

Technical capabilities and sustainability

As the first Axis speaker with Power Forwarding, the D4200-VE can directly power other devices. This saves installation material and time in complex security setups. The speaker operates via Power over Ethernet (PoE) and can pass on power to additional equipment.

The housing is designed for long-term use in both indoor and outdoor environments. With IP66, NEMA 4X, and IK09 certifications, the device is protected against water, dust, and vandalism. This makes the speaker suitable for challenging environments where reliability is essential.

