Data analysts still heavily reliant on spreadsheets

New research from Alteryx shows that data analysts see AI as a boost to their productivity. Yet 76 per cent of them continue to rely on spreadsheets.

Data analysts use spreadsheets—such as Excel and Google Sheets—as primary tools for data cleaning and preparation. This poses risks to data quality, like human error as typing or formula errors. Also, spreadsheets often offer fewer options for data validation.

Consequently, a lot of time goes into manual data preparation. 45 per cent of data analysts spend more than six hours each week cleaning up data. “This ongoing dependency on manual data manipulation can create inefficiencies and, more importantly, inaccuracies – which, given AI’s dependency on data, could threaten the quality of AI output,” Alteryx said.

Strategic role increases

The study, which surveyed 1,400 data analysts worldwide, shows that 7 in 10 analysts believe AI and automation make them more effective in their work. In addition, the role of data analysts is becoming more strategic, with 94 per cent saying their work influences strategic decision-making.

Only 17 per cent of analysts surveyed are concerned that AI will take over their jobs. This is a significant drop from 2024 when only 65 per cent of IT and data leaders expected generative AI to replace existing jobs.

