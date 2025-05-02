Fivetran expands into end-to-end data movement platform with Census

Fivetran is acquiring Census. This move will enable the company to create a fully managed platform that allows organizations to move reliable, controlled data in any direction, from source systems to data platforms and back to business applications.

The combined platform optimizes real-time decisions, AI, and business processes. The acquisition brings Fivetran’s total number of connectors to more than 900, enabling the company to support now data connections between virtually all types of cloud systems, databases, data warehouses, and operational tools.

Founded in 2018, Census serves hundreds of customers across various industries and has over 50 employees. The entire Census team is joining Fivetran. Co-founder and CEO Boris Jabes is also making the move and will help lead the data activation strategy.

Data teams as growth drivers

“At Census, we’ve always believed that data teams should be the driving force behind business growth—not just builders of dashboards,” said Census CEO Boris Jabes. “To harness the power of AI and automation, companies need trusted, well-modeled data available in every application their teams rely on, in real-time.”

With support for Reverse ETL, Fivetran now enables controlled data movement in any direction between all major warehouses, data lakes, and operational tools. This is Fivetran’s third acquisition, following the purchase of HVR and Teleport Data in 2021.

The acquisition is financed with cash and stock, but the exact terms have not been disclosed. The closing is still subject to customary closing conditions.

