Fivetran expands Connector SDK for custom data sources

Fivetran enables the creation of custom connectors for any data source through its Connector SDK. This expansion closes data gaps, enabling companies to centralize all their data, regardless of its location.

The data movement platform announced just before the start of the Snowflake Summit that developers can now build reliable pipelines for specialized or proprietary systems. Until now, teams often had to develop and maintain custom pipelines themselves when no pre-built connector existed.

The expansion comes a few weeks after Fivetrans acquired Census, which expanded the company into a fully managed platform for bidirectional data movement.

Infrastructure without DevOps

With the SDK, developers write the logic in Python, while Fivetran manages the infrastructure. This includes deployment, orchestration, scaling, monitoring, and error handling. According to the company, most connectors can be built and implemented within hours, without DevOps support or custom infrastructure.

“When there isn’t a prebuilt connector, most teams end up building and maintaining custom pipelines themselves,” says Chief Product Officer Anjan Kundavaram. “That DIY approach may seem flexible at first, but it often becomes a long-term burden with hidden costs in reliability, security, and maintenance.”

The SDK uses the same infrastructure as Fivetrans’ fully managed connectors. The system provides retries, monitoring, and alerting to ensure that data is delivered where it’s needed, whether that’s BigQuery, Databricks, Snowflake, or another destination.

The SDK extension is part of Fivetran’s strategy to help data teams eliminate data gaps and centralize business information for analytics, AI, and decision-making.