NetSuite Expands AI Connector Service with MCP Apps

Oracle NetSuite has announced three new enhancements to the NetSuite AI Connector Service. With the Companion, MCP Apps, and expanded support for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, customers can connect their own AI assistants to NetSuite data, workflows, and analytics more securely and easily.

The additions to the NetSuite AI Connector Service will make it easier for customers to connect their own AI models, such as OpenAI, Claude, and Gemini, to NetSuite data, workflows, and analytics. These include three enhancements: the AI Connector Service Companion, support for NetSuite MCP Apps, and an extension for NetSuite Analytics Warehouse.

The NetSuite AI Connector Service was previously introduced as a standards-based integration service supporting the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This allows customers to connect their own AI assistants to NetSuite in a controlled manner, specifying the data and workflows those assistants can access.

Companion makes AI more accessible for finance

The AI Connector Service Companion is designed for users with little experience in prompt engineering. It provides access to a library of over a hundred financial prompt templates, tailored to NetSuite’s data structures, permissions, and terminology. Users can customize these existing prompt templates or add their own prompts. The templates are organized by business process and recommended role.

Companion Skills ensure that the standard AI models gain more context and, consequently, expertise within the NetSuite platform. This allows them to respond more effectively and substantively. Additionally, roles are available for the MCP client, such as CFO, Controller, Accounts Receivable Analyst, and Treasury Analyst.

MCP Apps and Analytics Warehouse

NetSuite MCP Apps bring the familiar NetSuite interfaces to popular AI assistants. Instead of relying solely on text prompts, users can navigate through NetSuite data via structured menus and filters. This can be done within the external AI assistant. Examples include the Prompt Library, Report Picker, and Record Picker. Governance and role-based access are maintained throughout this process.

The third extension expands AI access to historical, analytical, and external data in NetSuite Analytics Warehouse. This enables the use of AI for broader analytics, forecasting, and cross-system analysis.

“We are committed to providing the most intelligent, extensible, and AI-ready system,” says Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP of Oracle NetSuite. “A strong data foundation is critical, but we also have to meet our customers where they are. Many are already working with AI assistants, and these extensions of the NetSuite AI Connector Service make it even easier and more intuitive to securely connect their own AI to their data and workflows.”

The AI Connector Service Companion and the NetSuite Analytics Warehouse extension are now available worldwide in English. Support for additional languages is planned for a later date. NetSuite MCP Apps will soon be made available via the SuiteApp Marketplace as part of the MCP Standard Tools SuiteApp.

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