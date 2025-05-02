Anthropic gives AI chatbot Claude a boost with integrations and in-depth research

Anthropic launched a series of new features for its AI chatbot Claude, allowing users to connect more apps and tools to the system. The update includes the introduction of Integrations, a way to connect external applications, and a revamped research tool called Advanced Research, which enables in-depth research via the internet, company accounts, and local data sources.

Both features are currently available in beta for subscribers to the Claude Max, Team, and Enterprise plans, and will soon be available for Claude Pro. At the same time, Anthropic is increasing the usage limits for Claude Code, its AI-powered programming tool.

AI chatbot Claude

With this expansion, Anthropic is positioning itself more firmly against competitors such as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The ambitions are significant: the company is aiming for $34.5 billion in revenue in 2027, up from approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in March of this year.

Integrations builds on MCP (Multimodal Contextual Protocol), which gives AI models access to data from business tools, content repositories, and development environments. Developers can use MCP to build special app servers that can be linked to Claude, allowing users to add functionalities easily. Atlassian, Zapier, Cloudflare, Intercom, Square, and PayPal are among the first partners. For example, the Atlassian integration makes it possible to automatically generate pages in Confluence, while the Zapier link gives Claude access to app automation flows.

Innovation

The second major innovation, Advanced Research, enables Claude to conduct in-depth research on various topics. Information is gathered from both external and internal sources, from cloud environments to local files (via Claude Desktop on Windows or macOS). The research is broken down into sub-questions, after which Claude analyzes the data and compiles it into a clear report with source references. Processing time ranges from five to 45 minutes.

With these innovations, Anthropic hopes to continue to distinguish itself in the rapidly evolving AI market, where reasoning models and self-control mechanisms are increasingly important in improving the quality of chatbot output.