Axis Communications acquires FF Group for license plate verification

Axis Communications is acquiring FF Group, a provider of license plate recognition technology. The acquisition is intended further to strengthen Axis’s position in the traffic market. FF Group has been a partner of the Swedish company since 2017.

Axis Communications CEO Ray Mauritsson explains the acquisition. “The market for traffic applications is growing. Acquiring FF Group will strengthen our competitiveness, knowledge, and capabilities in license plate verification,” he says.

Prague-based FF Group was founded in 2016 and specializes in license plate recognition applications. The company’s software combines edge AI, license plate recognition, and camera communication. The CAMMRA software runs directly on Axis cameras and recognizes license plates, as well as vehicle makes, models, and colors.

FF Group serves customers in more than 30 countries with intelligent software for transportation and security. The solutions detect vehicles traveling at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour and process up to 100 cameras per server. The system’s accuracy is around 99 percent.

The acquisition gives Axis access to edge AI capabilities that extend beyond traffic alone. “FF Group has been a valued partner to Axis since 2017, delivering competitive and innovative applications, as well as expert knowledge,” explains Mauritsson. “I’m very pleased to welcome FF Group to Axis.” The license plate recognition solutions integrate with platforms such as Genetec Security Center and Milestone XProtect.

An integration process is now underway to incorporate FF Group into the Axis organization. During this process, both parties will focus on continuity for their customers. Axis aims to further expand its position as a market leader in network video security. It is not known how much Axis is paying for FF Group.

Tip: Axis Communications builds cyber wall around popular IoT devices