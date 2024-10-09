Atlassian Focus helps managers keep both eyes on the ball

Atlassian is introducing a new planning tool for executives and managers within large enterprises. This tool, called Atlassian Focus, is supposed to do exactly what the name says, which is to help ensure that all work processes in a team or company actually match the company’s priorities.

Atlassian sees Focus as the solution to assist executives and managers in streamlining and tracking their goals, tasks, teams, stakeholders and budgets. The tool attempts to turn fragmented information into a unified whole and weave a common thread through the daily jumble of notifications, notifications, targets and meetings.

Focus allows managers to check that the work their teams are doing matches company priorities as closely as possible. It also allows them to make real-time decisions based on insightfully presented data, including through integrations with various other platforms. Focus is intended to be complementary to Jira Align, so that schedules can be linked to priorities at a more strategic level. In this way, the big picture can be kept in well… ‘focus’ at all times.

Central hub for overview

Perhaps the most important part of Atlassian Focus is the ability to keep multiple focus areas in view and track progress from a central hub. Often, information is scattered across different platforms, such as spreadsheets, presentations, and business intelligence tools, making it difficult for executives to determine whether specific resources and efforts are leading to the right results.

Example of a ‘focus area’

Focus areas provide a structured view of how teams are performing against strategic goals, providing insight into where progress is being made and where efforts may be falling short.

Map of goals

In Focus, KPIs and other key metrics are visually presented through a sort of map of organizational goals. This can be done on a very high, abstract level, but it is also possible to drill down to the granular level. If certain goals are not on track, intervention is easy. This can even be done from within the tool, with or without integrations such as Microsoft Teams and Slack.

The platform provides automatic updates and real-time insights from all connected platforms and resources, theoretically eliminating the need to collect all this information manually. Focus also supports the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) framework, a widely used method for setting goals within companies.

Atlassian announced Focus during its own Team ’24 Europe conference in Barcelona this week. Those interested in learning more can go here for more information.

