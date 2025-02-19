Atlassian unveils ten AI ‘superpowers’ in Jira Service Management

It shouldn’t take months to put AI to work, Atlassian argues. That’s why it wants to use AI ‘superpowers’ to provide Jira Service Management customers with returns in the short term.

The company singles out ten new features that tend to focus on agentic AI. They are mainly intended to extend existing capabilities and improve ease of use. For example, Atlassian is adding new AI agents. New Rovo Agents are built into Rovo AI, which became generally available in October. After an incident, these Agents can pull information from third-party sources or display service mappings via the Teamwork Graph. This should allow users to quickly identify the cause of the incident they’re facing. In addition, Agents act as consultants, such as through proposals for automated playbooks.

More integrations, more languages

Agentic support expands on multiple fronts. For example, the virtual service agent now speaks all the languages that Jira Service Management supports. Also, AI-generated summaries are more complete through suggested next steps, summaries of requests employees have sent and action buttons. “Less clicking, more solving,” in Atlassian’s parlance. Dashboards from this agent additionally show performance overviews and any knowledge gaps, complete with suggestions for new items.

In addition, the virtual service agent now integrates with Slack, Teams, email services, web widgets and Help Center to be accessible from anywhere. Jira Service Management can now be accessed through Workday and Okta for easier workflows for HR staff. If there is sensitive information to share, Jira Service Management also makes it easier to control what’s allowed to be shared. Finally, the HR Help Center has been revamped to show relevant details faster.

Convenience

Atlassian’s focus in this set of updates is clearly on clarity and convenience. Atlassian does not hesitate to express its pride in the virtual service agent in its current state. “Simply put, our virtual service agent is awesome.” It bases this statement on measurements that show it processes 75 percent of all internal requests with a satisfaction score averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars.

