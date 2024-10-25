Anthropic Claude can now write JavaScript code

Anthropic has released an analysis tool that allows users to write and execute JavaScript code, perform calculations, and analyze data from files. The tool is free to all Claude users.

According to Anthropic, the new analysis tool supports users of the various Claude LLMs in writing and running code, especially JavaScript, performing calculations, and analyzing files such as spreadsheets or PDF documents to generate interactive visualizations.

Build-in-code sandbox

The AI specialist describes the analysis tool as a built-in code sandbox that performs complex mathematical calculations, analyzes data, and considers different solution options before giving an answer.

To do this, the tool works systematically: it processes the input data, cleans it up, and examines and analyzes the data step by step until a correct result is available.

Although the various Claude-LLMs could already generate code, the new tool now allows executing this code directly. This allows the generated code to contribute directly to the different analysis tasks.

Ultimately, this allows the tool to deliver not only informed answers but also answers that are mathematically correct and reproducible, according to Anthropic.

Use cases

Anthropic has already defined some use cases in which the tool can provide a solution, such as marketers, sales teams, product managers, technical staff, and finance teams.

The tool is available online at Claude.ai and can be activated after logging in.

By the way, Anthropic is not the only AI specialist that has such an analysis tool. Google and OpenAI also offer similar capabilities.

For Gemini LLMs, the Code Execution tool is available, which allows these models to generate and execute Python code to learn from the results. The paid versions of OpenAI’s GPT-LLMs can also write and run code via the Advanced Data Analysis functionality.

Tip: Claude 3.5 Sonnet can use your entire computer after update