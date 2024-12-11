Microsoft replaces Copilot web app with native version for Windows 10 and 11 insiders

Microsoft made a rather unexpected announcement for Windows Insiders this week. The company is now rolling out a new version of its Copilot app for Windows 10 and 11, with Microsoft replacing the old web-based application with a native version.

This writes Neowin. In addition to saying goodbye to PWA (Progressive Web App), the update introduces a new Quick View. This is similar to what the ChatGPT app in Windows offers. Users can even use a new hotkey to open Copilot: Alt + Space.

This is Microsoft’s announcement:

It’s native: With this update, the previous Copilot progressive web app (PWA) is replaced with a native version. After installing the Copilot app update, when you run Copilot, you will see it appear in your system tray.

New quick view: You can access the new quick view for Copilot by using the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut on Windows 10 and 11 PCs. You will be able to move the quick view window and resize it to suit your workflow and you can use Alt + Space to open and close Copilot’s quick view whenever you need. To flip back to the main Copilot app window, just press the icon at the top left corner of the quick view window. PCs with the dedicated Copilot key will open the Copilot app up the main window. Copilot will continue to explore options related to the keyboard shortcuts for the app.

Note when using the shortcut key

The Alt + Space shortcut key is often used in other apps. Users may encounter a conflict with apps such as PowerToys Run and more. Microsoft says Windows assigns the hotkey to the app one opens first. Or the one running in the background.

Another thing to add is that the new Copilot app is being rolled out gradually, so it may take a few more days for it to appear on users’ computers with a Windows Insider build (in any channel).