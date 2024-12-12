ChatGPT back online after global outage

After a global outage, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is back up and running. OpenAI confirmed on X that both ChatGPT and the API were experiencing an outage, but that it has since been successfully fixed.

This is reported by several media outlets. The outage resulted in millions of users worldwide being unable to access the chatbot. OpenAI had announced via social media, “We are currently experiencing an outage. We have identified the problem and are working on a solution. Sorry, we will keep you updated!” Various reactions appeared on social media , ranging from jokes and ridicule to humor and frustration.

Last month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologized on X after an outage in which ChatGPT was unavailable for 30 minutes. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, more than 19,000 people were affected by the chatbot’s unavailability. In a post on X, Altman acknowledged the outage and said the company had gotten much better at reliability, but there is still much work to do.

Earlier Wednesday, technology company Apple released major updates to its artificial intelligence, integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into native applications, including Siri, on the iPhone. In a notable move for the privacy-focused company, Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into various solutions. Users of the latest iPhone or iPad can now access the AI chatbot without leaving Apple’s ecosystem.

Also outage at Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook

The outage at ChatGPT came just a day after Meta’s platforms Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook experienced widespread outages. Meta also acknowledged the problems, writing on its official X account, “We are aware that a technical issue is affecting access to our apps for some users. We are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”