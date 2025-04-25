Microsoft addresses CPU spikes Outlook

Users of the classic version of Outlook for Windows may experience high CPU usage when writing emails. The problem manifests itself in spikes of up to 30 to 50 per cent and occurs in version 2406 build 17726.20126 and higher. Microsoft has developed a solution that will be available in May 2025.

The problem is easily noticeable when users open Task Manager while typing in Outlook. The processor then shows sudden spikes, leading to increased energy consumption. This phenomenon occurs for users in the Current Channel, Monthly Enterprise Channel, and Insider channels.

Solution in several phases

Microsoft has now developed a fix that will be rolled out in several phases. Users in the Beta Channel (version 2505 build 18822.15000) can expect the update in early May 2025. For the Current Channel Preview (version 2505 18827.20000), the rollout is scheduled for mid-May 2025, while users in the regular Current Channel (also version 2505 18827.20000) will have to wait until the end of May 2025.

Microsoft recently discovered that the issue now also affects the Semi Annual Channel. For users who urgently need a solution, it is possible to revert to version 2405—although this is not the recommended approach due to missed security updates since that version.

