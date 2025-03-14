Classic Outlook not available at the moment

The recovery button that allows users of the revamped Outlook client to return to the classic version of the mail program is currently not working. Clicking this button causes the Outlook client to crash. Microsoft is investigating the problem and is offering a temporary fix.

According to Microsoft, some users are experiencing crashes when they try to switch to the classic version of Outlook via the return button from the new version. Instead of being directed to a support page with instructions for downloading the old version, the application closes immediately, and the classic version does not install.

Microsoft is investigating the problem and providing a temporary fix. Users can use a link in a support document to download the old version from the Microsoft Store. The standalone Outlook Classic client for Windows is also available from the Microsoft Store.

The restore button that allows the updated Outlook client users to revert to the classic version of the mail program is currently not working. Clicking this button causes the Outlook client to crash. Microsoft is investigating the problem and is offering a temporary fix.

Classic Outlook disappears

Microsoft has been replacing the old Outlook client since last December. This has significant implications, especially for Windows 10. In January, Microsoft began forcibly rolling out the new version. The February Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 made this upgrade permanent.

The new version is installed alongside the old version, allowing users to switch. After this switch, the latest MS 365 client becomes the default Outlook version.

Users can normally return with the provided button. However, due to the current outage, this does not work. The old version will remain available until April 2026, when it will be permanently disabled.

Multiple problems in 2025

This is not the first problem with Outlook this year. Previously, the Classic Outlook client and other MS 365 applications on Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2019 crashed. Outlook Classic also crashed when writing, replying, or forwarding emails.

In addition, a crashing Outlook client for Windows 11 24H2 was fixed in February.

Also read: Microsoft fixes problems with crashing Office 365 apps on Windows Server systems