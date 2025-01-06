Windows upgrade screen causes issues

Microsoft is trying to entice Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 via a pop-up, but that screen freezes.

The pop-up fills the entire screen to urge users to switch to the newer version of the operating system. Microsoft frequently shows such pop-ups because Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates starting this October. If you haven’t switched after that time, the risk of a successful cyber attack on your computer increases.

In the new pop-up, Microsoft again stresses the importance of preparing to switch for Windows 10 users. The company also writes that the Windows Backup app can help keep key files accessible on a new Windows 11 PC. The pop-up includes two buttons: “Learn more” and “Remind me later.”

>application pops up to tell me to upgrade to windows 11

>immediately crashes

thanks microsoft pic.twitter.com/DuEQSVCk24 — emm !!! (@ems_konto) December 31, 2024

However, Windows 10 users who see the pop-up complain that the screen immediately freezes. This makes it impossible to press any of the buttons. However, the usual message that the program is no longer responding does appear, where the user can choose to exit the program or wait for it to work again.

Microsoft seems to be facing a major challenge in getting users to switch to Windows 11. More than three years after the launch of Windows 11, Windows 10 still has a larger market share.

Tip: Ctrl+B sometimes doesn’t work in Microsoft Word, here’s how to fix it