New Outlook to auto-install on Windows 10, here’s how to stop it

Windows 10 remains popular. However, persistent users must migrate to Windows 11 in October to continue receiving security updates. Microsoft cannot force them to migrate to the new OS, but it can do so with other solutions. Outlook’s new version will automatically appear on the operating system starting Feb. 11, but there is a way to stop it.

The switch from the “classic” Outlook to the new version will happen in two phases. The optional Windows 10 release will come out on Jan. 28, while all users will receive a monthly security patch with the updated application on Feb. 11.

By the way, Microsoft is not removing the older version of Outlook (yet). Both apps will be found in the Apps section of the start menu. However, the transition will eventually be forced, at least for Windows 11 users. In April 2026, closing the old application will follow. So, strictly speaking, there is no need to bar the new Outlook, but those who wish to look for a switch to an alternative client may not need to have Microsoft’s latest app installed either.

How to stop the new Outlook

So the automatic installation can be stopped. You can do so by uninstalling the app package via Windows PowerShell, with the following command:

Remove-AppxProvisionedPackage -AllUsers -Online -PackageName (Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.OutlookForWindows).PackageFullName

Next is another Windows orchestrator registry value to remove via the console:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE_SOFTWAREMicrosoftOutlookUpdateOutlookUpdate

Microsoft’s full explanation of this process can be read here. Although the explanation differs for Windows 10 and 11, the PowerShell commands are identical.

Why not.

Many users complain about the new Outlook version, which differs in terms of its user experience compared to the classic version. Things like being unable to immediately delete attachments and tweaking the default taskbars have forced changes or disruptions to Outlook’s working methods. Other features that should still work on paper have repeatedly been found to be buggy. One example is that sorting regularly goes wrong, something that has been raised as a problem for months.