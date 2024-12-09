Microsoft will send legacy Outlook users to new version in 2026

Microsoft is mandatorily migrating worldwide business end users of the classic Outlook client to the new Outlook version starting April 2026. The tech giant wants to introduce as many end users as possible to the client’s new interesting features.

Microsoft announced that, starting in April 2026, Microsoft 365 for Enterprise users who are still using the “classic” version of the Outlook client will be forcibly migrated to the new Outlook for Windows client.

However, after this forced migration, the specific end users affected will be given the option to return to the familiar old classic Outlook client environment.

Increased focus on new Outlook

The reason for the announced forced migration to the new Outlook client is that Microsoft would also like to introduce business Microsoft 365 end users to the improved client’s new features. Meanwhile, many Outlook end users, including consumers, have already moved to the new client.

The new Outlook client’s new features include integrating Copilot functionality, new themes, and time-saving tools such as pinning and mail snoozing.

Migration process and exceptions

According to Microsoft, the April 2026 migration process follows completely automatically. Before the migration, end users will be notified that they are being converted. In doing so, they will be given an opt-out option to avoid this migration.

In addition, end users will not be converted to the new Outlook version if the turnover button is hidden via policies, a perpetual license is used, or the account is an on-premises account.

However, the migration policy will be available in Microsoft Group Policy Objects (GPO), Cloud Policy, and Intune at a later date.

