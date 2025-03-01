Microsoft Outlook suffers global outage

Update, 10:47 CET: the outage appears to be over.

Original article, 10:18 CET:

It is currently not possible to log in to Outlook, Microsoft’s e-mail service. In a short time, there are tens of thousands of reports of problems on various websites.

Examples of users reporting the outage are visible on Downdetector.com and Reddit. These are unanimous: logging in isn’t possible and previous authentications have been voided. Every user has to log in again in both Outlook and third-party email services, but are told that their (correctly entered) password is incorrect. Updating the password won’t provide access at this time and messages vary from “invalid credentials” to “server error”, depending on the email service used.

Also read: Microsoft 365 outage hits Outlook and Teams

Frequent outages

Outages are a common occurence in general, and Microsoft’s services are under a microscope at all times owing to their huge installed base. Nevertheless, we’ve noticed needing to report with great regularity in recent months that some service of the tech giant’s suite is offline, be it 365, Azure or its wider MFA authentication. We’re not sure what to make of this at this time, but it’s clear Microsoft’s engineers aren’t having the best Saturday at the moment.

Tip: Microsoft MFA outage blocks access to Microsoft 365 apps