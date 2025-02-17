Microsoft fixes blue screen of death via BIOS update

Microsoft is rolling out a BIOS update that fixes blue screen issues for ASUS laptops when installing Windows 11 24H2. The update targets ASUS X415KA and X515KA models previously blocked from upgrading.

The fix comes after earlier reports of problems with the Windows 11 24H2 installation. Microsoft has confirmed that the BIOS update, now available through Windows Update, should fix the issues that led to blue screen of death during the update process.

The BIOS update is offered as a Critical Update (CU) and is readily available through Windows Update. Users with ASUS X415KA and X515KA laptops with a BIOS version lower than 311 must install this update to run the Windows 11 24H2 upgrade. Issues surrounding the Windows 11 24H2 update already surfaced late last year.

“Devices with ASUS models X415KA and X515KA running a BIOS version lower than 311 will need to install the latest BIOS update to remove the safeguard and proceed with the Windows 11, version 24H2 upgrade,” Microsoft explained.

Other known issues

While this BIOS update is an important fix for users of ASUS computers, other known issues surrounding Windows 11 24H2 remain. For example, users with certain software such as Asphalt 8 and Easy Anti-Cheat may still encounter problems. Microsoft is working on solutions to these remaining compatibility issues.