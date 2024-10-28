Windows 11 24H2 comes with an added dose of problems

Microsoft is steadily rolling out Windows 11 24H2 to end users, but this update includes hardware and software issues that prevent easy installation or otherwise cause problems. The source of these woes is the tech giant’s specific hardware and software requirements for Windows 11 24H2.

Windows 11 24H2 should offer end users many new features, but its very specific hardware and software requirements to ensure proper installation and operation can spoil the party. To this end, the tech giant has placed several ‘compatibility holds’ that freeze the installation of Windows 11 24H2 until these requirements are met.

These ‘holds’ prevent end users from installing the update via Windows Update so they don’t encounter problems. These include PC and laptop crashes, performance problems, ‘frozen’ PCs and laptops, or strange system behaviour.

List of problems

Bleeping Computer recently listed some of these additional problems. For example, devices from ASUS are particularly affected, especially the cheaper X415KA and X515KA laptops. Updating to Windows 11 24H2 can even lead to a ‘blue screen of death’.

ASUS is aware of the problem and Microsoft has discontinued the direct rollout of the update to these two devices. The update to Windows 11 24H2 is only visible here after a firmware update from the manufacturer via Windows Update or its own update application.

Problems with applications

Several applications are also causing problems, for which Microsoft has now paused the Windows update. These include the Voicemeeter application, which causes a blue screen of death; version 3.7 and older of the special Safe Exam browser for safe exam environments; apps for customizing wallpapers yourself; the game Asphalt 8, and the Easy Anti-Cheat app for popular games like Fortnite.

The latter application causes problems, especially on devices with Intel Alder Lake+ processors and Intel vPro technology. This app mainly uses outdated drives. End users should install game or driver updates to receive the Windows 24H2 update.

Cameras, fingerprint sensors, Intel SST

Other problems include issues with facial recognition for Windows Hello identification or camera features for third-party applications. Also, built-in cameras sometimes do not work after the update. These problems also occur when using fingerprint sensors.

Microsoft has also frozen the update for the latter functionality, although it is unknown how many devices are affected by these camera and fingerprint sensor problems. Firmware updates may be needed to fix these problems.

Last but not least, Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) is also causing problems with updates. Devices with SST drivers, specifically driver versions 10.29.0.5152 and 10.30.0.5152, cause blue screens when updated to the latest Windows 11 variant. One fix is to update the drivers to version 10.30.00.5714, 10.29.00.5714, or later.

