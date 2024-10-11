Windows 11 update leaves 9GB unremovable file

The recently rolled-out Windows 11 24H2 update leaves behind an 8.63 GB cache file that appears to be unremovable.

Users who have updated their device may encounter a cleanup file. However, it is impossible to manually remove this file from the software distribution folder or through the storage settings. The file remains on the system even after using the Disk Cleanup program. Even deleting the “Windows.old” folder does not lead to the desired result, Tom’s Hardware knows.

The bug seems to affect all updated devices. Several users have expressed dissatisfaction with the situation. After the problem came to Microsoft’s attention, the company investigated the cause. It is now known that a fix will be rolled out in an upcoming update.

For now, exactly which update file is causing the problem is not known. Users are advised to leave the files untouched to prevent damage to the operating system.

Microsoft made Windows 11 24H2 available to all users several weeks ago. The update mainly focuses on AI, placing the Copilot app in the taskbar by default. It also introduces an Energy Saver option and improved file compression for 7-zip and TAR.

