Perplexity is building its own browser titled ‘Comet’

Perplexity AI is building its own intelligent Web browser, Comet, which is aimed at enabling “agentic search”. The promise is that this new browser will be able to perform complex tasks for its users.

Peplexity AI itself says it is working on its own intelligent web browser called Comet. This AI-supported Web browser is going to offer end users “agentic search”. This means that the browser may be able to perform certain tasks entirely on its own behalf.

Interested parties can sign up for early access to the browser for Comet when it is finally launched. A date for this launch is still unknown. According to the AI search engine provider, interested parties should pay attention to updates.

Revolution for web browsers

According to experts, the arrival of agentic search could be a major revolution for search engines, especially if it has functionality such as real-time voice interaction built in. This would mean users could navigate the Web completely hands-free, conduct research and take actions such as booking a vacation.

With the move to its own AI-supported Web browser, Perplexity AI is also competing with the major browser vendors. Think not only with Chrome, Edge or Firefox, but also with the smaller players like Vivaldi, Opera and Brave.

In addition, it will also compete with the native AI browser Dia. This intelligent Web browser is being developed by The Browser Company and integrates a lot of AI functionality.

Among other things, users of Dia can enter natural language prompts in the search function, ask it to find a particular document or Web page, make a calendar appointment or ask a general question. The browser provides clear answers to these instead of a row of links provided by Google.

Expanding Perplexity AI portfolio

Perplexity AI itself has been busy lately expanding its portfolio. Earlier this month, the AI provider introduced its Meta Llama 3.3-70B-based deep search solution Sonar. This “best AI answer engine ever” is expected to compete with equivalent tools from Google, OpenAI and xAI, among others.

In January this year, Perplexity AI also released an AI-supported assistant for Android and an API for building AI applications that integrates the AI provider’s search functionality.

Also read: Is Perplexity a preview of online search’s AI-driven future?