Meta develops its own search engine for AI chatbot

Meta develops a search engine for its AI chatbot Meta AI. This search functionality will allow users to retrieve information about recent events.

Meta is planning to replace its current reliance on Google and Microsoft search capabilities with a proprietary search engine for its Meta AI chatbot. According to The Information, the company initiated this research project approximately eight months ago.

While the exact specifications of the search engine remain under wraps, it could potentially operate in two ways: either by providing traditional web link results based on user queries, or by generating AI-powered responses to search inquiries.

Benefits of an in-house search engine

By developing its own search technology, Meta aims to achieve several strategic advantages. First, it reduces dependency on third-party vendors, ensuring consistent access to critical search functionality. Second, it eliminates the need for costly API licensing fees currently paid to Google and Microsoft. Additionally, having full control over the search engine allows Meta to customize features specifically for Meta AI’s requirements.

Ultimately, the arrival of the search engine should also further increase competition with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Indeed, Meta is not the only company developing an in-house search engine for its AI chatbot. OpenAI launched its own search solution, SearchGPT, in July of this year. SearchGPT provides AI-generated responses to user queries, ranging from concise one-sentence answers to detailed multi-paragraph explanations. OpenAI has announced plans to integrate this functionality into ChatGPT in the future.

Also read: OpenAI launches most extreme AI search engine: SearchGPT