Bug in Claude Code led to faltering hardware

A bug in Anthropic’s recently launched AI tool Claude Code led to problems for used hardware at launch. The bug has since been removed and a troubleshooting guide released.

According to users on GitHub, a bug in Anthropic’s recently launched AI tool Claude Code caused major hardware issues before code creation. A bug in the tool’s auto-update functionality reportedly caused workstations to become unstable or even crash altogether.

Cause

The cause of these problems was that when Claude Code was installed at “root” or “superuser” levels, the permissions that allow OS-level changes for programs, the buggy auto-update commands caused applications to modify normally restricted file directories. At worst, this caused systems to crash.

According to users with problems, they therefore had to create a so-called ‘resuce instance’ to fix the file presses that the Claude Code commands broke.

Anthropic fixes bug

Anthropic has since intervened and has now removed the problematic commands from Claude Code. In addition, the AI developer has added a link to the code tool instructions that sends users to a troubleshooting guide.

