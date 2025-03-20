Microsoft removes another roadblock for Windows 11 24H2

Microsoft has removed a security block that was set for Windows 11 24H2. The upgrade block was placed on systems with Asphalt 8 because they crashed or became unresponsive.

Neowin reported on the matter earlier. Interestingly enough, the security block for this problem was already present at launch, which means that the company was aware of it through Insider testing. Windows 11 24H2 has been available since October of last year.

Statement from Microsoft

Microsoft explains what the problem was. The company also added the ID of the update blocker for IT administrators and system administrators. Here is a literal translation of the explanation.

After installing Windows 11 version 24H2, you may experience problems with Asphalt 8 (Airborne). The game may stop responding and give an error message while you are using it or closing it. This means you have to restart the game to continue playing.

To protect the update experience, Microsoft has applied a compatibility limitation to devices running Asphalt 8. These devices will not be offered Windows 11 version 24H2 through Windows Update. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business can check this issue with the security ID: 52796746.

Solution: This problem has been resolved. The update block (ID 52796746) that was previously set has been removed.

It can take up to 48 hours before the update for Windows 11 version 24H2 becomes available via Windows Update in the settings. Restarting the device can speed up this process.

In the rare case that you are still not offered Windows 11 24H2 without a compatibility block, you can try this Registry/Group Policy hack to update directly.

Microsoft has been rolling out Windows 11 24H2 to end users since the fourth quarter of last year. From the start, the update has had hardware and software problems that prevent easy installation or otherwise cause problems. The source of this misery is the specific hardware and software requirements that the tech giant insists on for Windows 11 24H2.