Vertiv Unify makes data centers manageable

Vertiv launches Vertiv Unify. This uniform management platform is designed to simplify, standardize and streamline data center activities.

The solution combines monitoring, management and reporting of critical power and thermal infrastructure. It also offers scalability and flexibility. The solution enables seamless integration and coordination between systems.

Optimization of systems

As the number of AI-driven workloads increases and hyperscale data centers continue to expand, data center operators face growing challenges in power and cooling infrastructure. To cope with this growing complexity, the Vertiv Unify management platform offers a solution that allows users to easily monitor, manage, and control critical digital infrastructure.

The goal is to optimize system performance. The platform is decentralized and can be accessed from almost any device, providing facility managers and data center administrators with valuable insights at any time to make better-informed decisions.

According to Andrew McClintock, global offering manager at Vertiv, it is important that data centers approach their infrastructure management in an integrated manner. This is relevant to reduce the increasing complexity and improve performance at the same time. He explains that Vertiv Unify, with its plug-and-play capabilities, accelerates the rollout of systems, offers infinite scalability and provides real-time insight into both power and thermal management. This combination enables organizations to strengthen their decision-making.

Unlimited license model

The system offers plug-and-play configurations, as well as simplified reporting of energy consumption and scalability on a global and local level. In addition, there is an unlimited license model for an unlimited number of users, screens, tags, connections and devices. This allows all stakeholders to access the necessary information. Vertiv Unify is supported by Vertiv’s support and lifecycle services, which are aimed at protecting and optimizing critical processes.

