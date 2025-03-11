Vertiv introduces flexible new cooling system for AI environments

Vertiv recently introduced a heat dissipation system, the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler. This system regulates varying water temperatures in liquid cooling of AI and HPC environments in data centers.

The new Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler system was developed by the data center critical infrastructure provider to complement existing air and liquid cooling for AI and HPC environments.

This is especially important to ensure that hybrid or liquid-cooled data centers and AI environments can operate in different climate conditions. The Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler can handle varying water temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius and supports cold plates at 45 degrees Celsius.

To do so, the new heat dissipation system uses a refrigerant with low environmental impact and offers a scalable cooling capacity of up to nearly 3 megawatts in the air-cooled version. Special free cooling coils, optimized for high ambient temperatures, allow the system to operate in free cooling mode in multiple seasons and conditions.

Direct integration into existing systems

According to Vertiv, the new heat dissipation system can be easily integrated into existing high-density liquid-cooled environments. This offers greater operational efficiency and aligns with more energy-efficient and compact cooling solutions.

In addition, the system saves up to 70 per cent in annual energy consumption for cooling, thanks to free cooling and mechanical operation. Its compact form also saves up to 40 per cent in space compared to traditional systems.

Furthermore, the simple water connections allow for smooth and direct integration of the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler with the Vertiv CoolChip CDU Cooling Distribution Units, achieving direct-to-chip cooling.

The new heat dissipation system can also connect directly to immersion cooling systems, enabling compatibility with a wide range of high-density cooling environments. Customers thus save time and costs when cooling their data centers.

Vertiv says the Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler helps drive liquid cooling solutions using AI. This should help data centers find new and innovative methods to address the heat challenges of racks of 100 kW and more.

Finally, the new heat removal system also meets the latest sustainability requirements.

