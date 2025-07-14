QTS invests €1.4 billion in Dutch data center

A new hyperscale data center is currently being built in Eemshaven, Groningen, by the American company QTS Data Centers. With an investment of 1.4 billion euros, the data center operator is doubling its capacity in the Netherlands.

The new facility, known as EEMSDC2, will be located right next to QTS’s existing data center on Huibertgatweg and will be built on Kwelderweg. The previously completed EEMSDC1 already houses important international fiber optic connections. With EEMSDC2, QTS is doubling its presence in the port. The building will house four large data rooms, office space, and technical facilities.

Strategic choice for Eemshaven

A QTS spokesperson told RTV Noord that the decision to expand in Eemshaven is strategic. The combination of renewable energy sources, direct connection to international data cables, and a business climate focused on technological growth makes Eemshaven one of the most attractive locations in Europe, according to QTS.

Groningen Seaports, the port operator, shares this view. The organization proudly positions Dataport Eemshaven as the best data center location in Europe. Tech giants such as Google have already preceded QTS in the region.

QTS currently employs 16 people in the region, but that number will increase significantly with the opening of EEMSDC2. The company has launched a regional recruitment campaign to fill the 130 new positions, ranging from technical specialists to operational staff.

Previous acquisition in the Netherlands

In 2013, QTS (Quality Technology Services) acquired the Dutch data center company Zentrys. The founders of Zentrys, Richard Kaak and Kees Loer, then joined the European management team of QTS. Since 2019, QTS has also been active in the city of Groningen with a location at the Zernike Science Park.

