OneNote to perish alongside Windows 10

OneNote for Windows 10 will lose support on October 14, 2025. Users are urged to switch to OneNote on Microsoft 365 as soon as possible. A delayed switchover can lead to slower synchronization and regular notifications from Microsoft.

OneNote certainly has a loyal group of users, as XDA Developers notes. Some people even refuse to install anything else for their note-taking. But if you plan to continue using the OneNote app for Windows 10 after the date on which support for the operating system ends, you are in for an unpleasant surprise. Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 10 app for OneNote will be discontinued in October.

As stated by Neowin, Microsoft has sent a message to its Microsoft 365 users, which has been saved in the unofficial Microsoft 365 Message Center Archive. In this message, Microsoft indicates that OneNote for Windows 10 will soon no longer be supported. The company therefore strongly advises users to completely switch to OneNote for Windows within Microsoft 365 and to remove the outdated app as quickly as possible. According to Microsoft, migration guarantees continued access to new functions, security updates and a modern user experience.

If you plan to get as much as possible out of OneNote for Windows 10 until October, Microsoft will subtly (or not so subtly) encourage you to switch over sooner.

First step: slower synchronization

From June 2025, users will experience slower synchronization as an incentive to switch. From July 2025, Microsoft will then show in-app banners to persuade persistent users.

So if you like using OneNote for Windows 10, now is a good time to transfer everything to OneNote on Microsoft 365 before the situation worsens. Or maybe now is the time to try one of the best alternatives to OneNote. There’s no harm in trying something new every now and then.