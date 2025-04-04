ServiceNow strengthens CRM position with acquisition of Logik.ai

ServiceNow has announced the acquisition of Logik.ai, a provider of AI-driven Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions. This acquisition strengthens ServiceNow’s growing CRM position and enables sales organizations to close deals faster. It also increases productivity and ensures more efficient working.

The acquisition of Logik.ai fits with ServiceNow’s strategy to gain a stronger foothold in the CRM market. The company specifically focuses on improving Sales and Order Management (SOM). This critical process manages the life cycle of leads and quotes through order placement, delivery, and renewals.

Companies in various sectors struggle with ineffective sales processes due to complex product configurations, inconsistent prices, and error-prone manual quotations. Sales teams waste valuable time navigating spreadsheets, outdated pricing models, and manual workflows.

AI-driven sales processes

Logik.ai integrates AI into its modern CPQ solution to accelerate the entire transaction cycle via an advanced rules engine. This approach ensures speed, simplicity and scalability while offering a high-quality experience for both sellers and buyers.

The acquisition aligns with ServiceNow’s recent focus on AI innovation. With the Xanadu release, ServiceNow introduced hundreds of new AI features within the Now platform last year. The company also confirmed its plans to invest in Agentic AI. This fits seamlessly with the intelligent automation capabilities offered by Logik.ai.

“ServiceNow is advancing our commitment to offer robust, deeply connected CRM tools. The CPQ space is evolving, and Logik.ai is leading the way to a simpler, AI‑powered selling experience across channels. By adding Logik.ai’s industry‑leading sales and commerce solution to our CRM offering, ServiceNow will further enhance our capability to sell, fulfill, and service on a single platform. It’s about delivering a fundamentally different vision and approach to traditional CRM and CPQ offerings — one that addresses the real pain points in connecting end‑to‑end customer experiences.” said John Ball, EVP and GM of CRM & Industry Workflows at ServiceNow.

Seamless experience for stakeholders

The solution, which already integrates with nearly 50 technology partners, including ServiceNow, will connect seamlessly with ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management and Sales and Order Management solutions. This will streamline complex sales processes and unlock more efficient self-service options for customers and partners.

This development fits in with the broader trend of AI transforming customer service. As experts from ServiceNow and other organizations recently discussed, AI innovation is increasingly blurring the traditional separation between sales and support. Support is increasingly becoming a sales channel.

Future of ServiceNow CRM

ServiceNow’s CRM offering focuses on the entire customer experience, from sales and service to order management, fulfillment, renewals, and upsell. The recently announced Yokohama platform further strengthens the CRM & Industry Workflows division, with features such as self-service commerce portals, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) integrations, and AI agents specifically designed for CRM use cases.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Earlier this year, ServiceNow acquired Moveworks for 2.85 billion dollars, which indicates that the company is making serious investments to strengthen its position as an AI platform.