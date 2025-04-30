Microsoft acknowledges problem with Windows 11 24H2 update

Windows 11 version 24H2 has been available for almost eight months now. However, Microsoft is still blocking its rollout on certain systems due to compatibility issues. Last month, for example, the company announced a new block under protection number 56318982.

Removing such blocks can take a considerable amount of time, according to Neowin. This was previously the case with ID 52754008. In addition, updates can also be blocked by errors within the Windows Update service itself. Currently, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) appears to have a problem. This prevents devices running Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 from downloading the 24H2 update.

When attempting to download version 24H2, error code 0x80240069 appears. According to Microsoft, this problem arose after the monthly security update in April, referred to as KB5055528.

Microsoft explains the problem as follows:

Devices that have installed the April 2025 Windows security update or later updates (starting with KB5055528) may have difficulty updating to Windows 11 version 24H2 via WSUS. WSUS allows organizations to defer, approve, and schedule updates for specific devices or groups.

This error prevents the download of Windows 11 24H2 from starting or completing. Error code 0x80240069 may appear in the Windows Update logs, and additional logs may report an unexpected stop of the ‘wuauserv’ service.

No solution available yet

Microsoft has not yet provided a temporary solution. The vendor says it is investigating the issue and will provide more information later. Progress can be tracked via the official Windows Health Dashboard site.

Other online sources report that SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager) is also affected by the same issue, which means that the problem is not limited to WSUS.

Microsoft does have documentation on error codes associated with Windows Update, but unfortunately, error code 0x80240069 is not currently explained there.