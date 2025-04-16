Windows users may experience blue screen crashes after April updates

Windows 11 version 24H2 users may experience blue screen crashes after installing recent Windows updates.

The problem occurs after a user has installed the KB5055523 April update or the KB5053656 March preview update and has restarted their device. The blue screen displays the error code 0x18B, which indicates a SECURE_KERNEL_ERROR. To prevent further problems, Microsoft has rolled out a solution via Known Issue Rollback (KIR).

Microsoft uses Known Issue Rollback to roll back problematic non-security updates without requiring users to take manual action. This solution is automatically rolled out to private devices and company devices that IT departments do not manage.

The fix will take approximately 24 hours to be applied to all affected systems.

Enterprise environments require additional steps

The approach is slightly more complex for centrally managed business environments. IT admins must install a special Group Policy: the ‘Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 KB5053656 250412_03103 Known Issue Rollback Group Policy’.

After installation, this Group Policy can be found under Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates. To effectively roll out the solution, administrators must implement it via the Local Computer Policy or the domain policy on the domain controller. To do this, they use the Group Policy Editor to select the correct Windows version.

