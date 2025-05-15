DeepL makes API a more powerful interpreter than ever

The DeepL API is expanding. From now on, DeepL’s own language model and writing assistant DeepL Write can be accessed via the API. The expansion is not without reason: according to DeepL, its API audience is growing rapidly and continuously.

Where DeepL started out as an accessible but error-prone translation machine, it is now much more complex and refined. However, until now, the API had not fully kept pace with all the possibilities of the popular translation tool.

More accurate and helpful

Tech companies are adding AI assistance with extreme regularity, often with a variant of the GenAI chatbot/assistant as their showpiece. DeepL Write does not quite fall into this category; it is more of a writing aid like Grammarly. Even the LLM that DeepL uses has a very specific purpose: correcting and refining translations.

The DeepL Translator can now make more complex considerations when it comes to translations via the API. An example (from personal experience) where this helps: a machine translation can sometimes mangled a Dutch name such as “Van Den Berg” into “From The Mountain,” for example. Although GenAI is far from free of hallucinations, an LLM such as DeepL’s almost always picks this up.

Cheap and efficient

At the end of the day, translations for businesses are all about the costs they entail. If it is affordable and reliable to translate a webshop or software tool, this creates opportunities for more revenue. According to DeepL customers, localization is therefore a use case that is becoming much more feasible thanks to the additional refinement of the new DeepL API.

A total of 33 languages are currently supported, including English, Dutch, Swedish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Japanese, German, Korean, and simplified Chinese. Although training on all these languages via user content sounds appealing for increasing accuracy, DeepL does not do this. This means that all data remains secure via this API.

Read also: German translation software DeepL adds traditional Chinese to its portfolio