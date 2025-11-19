DealHub pens Subskribe deal for end-to-end subscription management

DealHub.io is announcing the acquisition of Subskribe, a subscription management and billing platform. The combined solution is designed to help companies support different sales strategies and pricing models, from self-service to consumption-based pricing.

According to DealHub, companies struggle with different sales models. Sales-led growth (SLG), product-led growth (PLG), and consumption-based pricing each require their own approach. With the Subskribe integration, DealHub aims to offer a single platform that supports all strategies.

CEO Eyal Elbahary sees the acquisition as an important step. “The Subskribe team has built one of the most advanced billing and revenue solutions for the AI era.” The team behind Subskribe previously helped set up subscription management at Zuora.

The platform now combines CPQ functionality with subscription management and consumption metering. Companies get a single data source for their entire revenue process, from CRM to ERP.

Financial accuracy and compliance

The solution is primarily aimed at financial teams. CFOs and CROs gain real-time insight into annual recurring revenue, customer churn, and forecasts. The system supports various pricing models: subscriptions, bundles, and subscriptions based on usage or milestones.

An important feature is the automatic compliance that DealHub and Subskribe provide, including ASC 606 and IFRS 15. Automated revenue recognition provides audit trails and SOX-friendly controls. This relieves the burden on finance departments, which often work manually with different systems and quickly lose track of things.

For SaaS and AI companies, accurate measurement of usage is crucial. Subskribe technology accurately measures AI usage and consumption-based pricing. This is becoming increasingly important as more companies switch to this model.

Practical benefits

The integration should counteract the fragmentation of this financial data. A single product catalog applies to the entire company. This prevents errors and ensures faster implementation of new pricing models.

Dashboards display live data on revenue and customer behavior. Companies can respond more quickly to market developments. The self-service portal allows customers to adjust their subscriptions themselves.

DealHub now has over 37,000 customers worldwide. It is expected that growth companies working with different sales models will benefit most from the extensive functionality.

